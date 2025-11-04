Dick Cheney, powerful former US vice president who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84

World News
04-11-2025 | 06:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dick Cheney, powerful former US vice president who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Dick Cheney, powerful former US vice president who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84

Dick Cheney, a driving force behind the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 who was considered by presidential historians as one of the most powerful vice presidents in U.S. history has died at age 84, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cheney died Monday night from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said.

The Republican - a former Wyoming congressman and secretary of defense - was already a major Washington player when then-Texas governor George W. Bush chose him to be his running mate in the 2000 presidential race that Bush went on to win.

As vice president from 2001 to 2009, Cheney fought vigorously for an expansion of the power of the presidency, having felt that it had been eroding since the Watergate scandal that drove his one-time boss Richard Nixon from office. He also expanded the clout of the vice president's office by putting together a national security team that often served as a power center of its own within the administration.

Cheney was a strong advocate for the 2003 invasion of Iraq and was among the most outspoken of Bush administration officials warning of the danger from Iraq's alleged stockpile of weapons of mass destruction. No such weapons were found.

He clashed with several top Bush aides, including Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, and defended "enhanced" interrogation techniques of terrorism suspects that included waterboarding and sleep deprivation. Others, including the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the U.N. special rapporteur on counter terrorism and human rights, called these techniques "torture."

Cheney was troubled much of his life by heart problems, suffering the first of a number of heart attacks at age 37. He had a heart transplant in 2012.



Reuters
 

World News

Dick Cheney

US

Vice President

Iraq

War

Dead

Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

Former MP Hassan Rifai dies at 102

LBCI
World News
2025-10-11

Former US President Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer: Spokesperson

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Trump says he would not run for vice president in 2028

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-22

US Vice President Vance says 'tough task' ahead in disarming Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:43

Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges

LBCI
World News
06:03

Nigeria constitution does not tolerate religious persecution: Government

LBCI
World News
05:15

Hegseth says US-South Korea alliance focused on North Korea but 'flexibility' needed

LBCI
World News
03:30

Ukraine attacks petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan with drones, Russia says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:36

Iraqi PM orders halt to imports of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene

LBCI
World News
06:43

Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
World News
2025-10-09

Silver price hits highest in decades at over $50

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More