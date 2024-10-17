Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

The Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed.

During an operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army reported the killing of three militants.



Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, shared the details on X, claiming: "Both the army and the Shabak are examining the possibility that one of the killed militants is named Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, it cannot be definitively confirmed who the militants are."



Adraee stated, "In the building where the militants were eliminated, there are no indications of any hostages in the area, as the army and Shabak continue their operations on the ground under the necessary precautions."