Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi on Thursday hailed troops' killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, vowing to keep fighting until hostages are released and "all" militants involved in the October 7 attack are captured.



"We are settling the score with Sinwar, who is responsible for that very difficult day a year ago," Lieutenant General Halevi said in a statement after visiting the site in Gaza where the Hamas chief was killed, adding: "We will not stop until we capture all those involved in the October 7 massacre and bring all the hostages home."



AFP