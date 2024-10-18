Biden says Sinwar death 'opportunity to seek path to peace'

2024-10-18 | 07:09
Biden says Sinwar death &#39;opportunity to seek path to peace&#39;
Biden says Sinwar death 'opportunity to seek path to peace'

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was a "moment of justice" and "an opportunity to seek a path to peace" in Gaza.

Biden said Sinwar, considered the architect of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has "the blood of Americans and Israelis, Palestinians and Germans and so many others on his hands."

The U.S. president, speaking in Berlin, said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "also make this moment an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas."


AFP
