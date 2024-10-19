Palestinians are enduring 'unspeakable horrors' in north Gaza: UN says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19 | 15:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinians are enduring &#39;unspeakable horrors&#39; in north Gaza: UN says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinians are enduring 'unspeakable horrors' in north Gaza: UN says

Palestinians are living through "unspeakable horrors" in the north of the Gaza Strip, the United Nations' top aid official said Saturday.

"Appalling news from northern Gaza where Palestinians continue to endure unspeakable horrors under siege by Israeli forces," the U.N.'s acting humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya said on X, adding: "These atrocities must stop."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Palestinians

United Nations

Siege

Israel

LBCI Next
Gaza's war death toll rises to 42,519: Health Ministry
Israeli strikes kill 33 people in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:05

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18

At least 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, WAFA reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills several Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-08

Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Palestinians in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:33

Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:05

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:25

Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack

LBCI
World News
13:50

Kamala Harris considers Sinwar's death an opportunity to reach a ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Missile defense failure: Hezbollah targets Netanyahu's home in drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:03

Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More