Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19 | 22:33
Israeli official says Hamas&#39; reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is &#39;exaggerated&#39;
Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'

An Israeli official said on Saturday that the Israeli military is verifying reports of casualties resulting from an airstrike in northern Gaza, following an announcement by Hamas media that at least 73 people were killed in the town of Beit Lahia.  

The official added that preliminary assessments indicate that ''the figures reported by Hamas are 'exaggerated' and do not align with the information available to the Israeli military.''

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

Beit Lahia

Reports

Hamas

Casualties

Gaza

