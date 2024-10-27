El Sisi says Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire for release of four Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced on Sunday that Cairo has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate the exchange of four Israeli hostages for some Palestinian prisoners.



El Sisi stated, "In the past few days, Egypt has made efforts to launch an initiative aimed at moving the situation forward and establishing a two-day ceasefire during which the four hostages will be exchanged for prisoners."



He added, "Then, within ten days, negotiations will take place to complete the procedures in the Gaza Strip, ultimately leading to a full cessation of hostilities."



Reuters