US President Biden says Gaza war 'should end'

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that Israel's war in Gaza "should end," adding that he was renewing efforts for a ceasefire after Egypt proposed a two-day truce.



"We need a ceasefire. We should end this war. It should end, it should end, it should end," Biden told reporters after casting his early vote in the U.S. presidential election.



He said that he was going to "get out of here, get on a secure line, and follow up on that."



AFP