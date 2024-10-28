News
US President Biden says Gaza war 'should end'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
US President Biden says Gaza war 'should end'
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that Israel's war in Gaza "should end," adding that he was renewing efforts for a ceasefire after Egypt proposed a two-day truce.
"We need a ceasefire. We should end this war. It should end, it should end, it should end," Biden told reporters after casting his early vote in the U.S. presidential election.
He said that he was going to "get out of here, get on a secure line, and follow up on that."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Joe Biden
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
Egypt
Truce
