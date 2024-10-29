Netanyahu considers reshuffling hostage negotiation team as focus intensifies on securing deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29 | 04:10
High views
0min
Netanyahu considers reshuffling hostage negotiation team as focus intensifies on securing deal

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority, citing informed sources, reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering reshuffling the team involved in negotiating the release of hostages.  

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the prime minister is currently focused on exploring all possible solutions that could lead to a breakthrough in securing a deal.
Download now the LBCI mobile app
