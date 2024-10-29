UN expert says Israel 'genocide' seeks 'eradication' of Palestinians from their land

Outspoken U.N. rights expert Francesca Albanese reiterated Tuesday an allegation that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza, charging that the country is seeking the "eradication of Palestinians" from their land.



The independent expert on rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, who has long faced harsh Israeli criticism, said in a fresh report that "the genocide of the Palestinians appears to be the means to an end: the complete removal or eradication of Palestinians from the land so integral to their identity, and which is illegally and openly coveted by Israel."



AFP