UN expert says Israel 'genocide' seeks 'eradication' of Palestinians from their land

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN expert says Israel &#39;genocide&#39; seeks &#39;eradication&#39; of Palestinians from their land
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN expert says Israel 'genocide' seeks 'eradication' of Palestinians from their land

Outspoken U.N. rights expert Francesca Albanese reiterated Tuesday an allegation that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza, charging that the country is seeking the "eradication of Palestinians" from their land.

The independent expert on rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, who has long faced harsh Israeli criticism, said in a fresh report that "the genocide of the Palestinians appears to be the means to an end: the complete removal or eradication of Palestinians from the land so integral to their identity, and which is illegally and openly coveted by Israel."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Expert

Genocide

Gaza

Israel

Palestinians

LBCI Next
Qatar to work with Biden administration 'until last moment' for Gaza ceasefire
Jordan says Israel UNRWA ban continuation of efforts to destroy agency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

US says Israel not yet doing enough to help Palestinians in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25

Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18

At least 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, WAFA reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:56

Norway requests ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

US says Israel not yet doing enough to help Palestinians in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39

France 'very strongly regrets' Israel's outlawing of UNRWA: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15

Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,061

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

LBCI camera captures damage in Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road, following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Video captures intense clashes unfolding in Khiam, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More