US says Israel not yet doing enough to help Palestinians in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29 | 12:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says Israel not yet doing enough to help Palestinians in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US says Israel not yet doing enough to help Palestinians in Gaza

The United States rejects "any Israeli efforts to starve Palestinians in Jabalia, or anywhere else" in the Gaza Strip, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Tuesday.

"Israel's words must be matched by action on the ground. Right now, that is not happening. This must change - immediately," she told the U.N. Security Council.

The United States told its ally Israel in a letter on Oct. 13 that it must take steps within 30 days to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on U.S. military aid.

Israel began a wide military offensive in northern Gaza earlier this month. Thomas-Greenfield said on Oct. 16 that Washington was watching to ensure Israel's actions on the ground show it does not have a "policy of starvation" in the north.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Israel

Palestinians

Gaza

LBCI Next
Gaza rescuers say over 55 people killed in Israeli airstrike in north
Guterres says UNRWA is 'indispensable with no alternative'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25

Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24

Palestinian President accuses Israel of attempting to displace Gaza's population

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24

Israeli shelling of school in Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza kills 16

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22

Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP states

LBCI
World News
12:56

Norway requests ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39

France 'very strongly regrets' Israel's outlawing of UNRWA: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15

Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,061

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Khiam amid ground sweep, NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Rmeish mayor: Around 6,000 people currently reside in the border town of Rmeish

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-29

Reuters, citing Israeli media: Politician Gideon Sa'ar joins Netanyahu's government

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:32

At least ten killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon town, mayor tells Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More