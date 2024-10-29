News
US says Israel not yet doing enough to help Palestinians in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29 | 12:36
US says Israel not yet doing enough to help Palestinians in Gaza
The United States rejects "any Israeli efforts to starve Palestinians in Jabalia, or anywhere else" in the Gaza Strip, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Tuesday.
"Israel's words must be matched by action on the ground. Right now, that is not happening. This must change - immediately," she told the U.N. Security Council.
The United States told its ally Israel in a letter on Oct. 13 that it must take steps within 30 days to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on U.S. military aid.
Israel began a wide military offensive in northern Gaza earlier this month. Thomas-Greenfield said on Oct. 16 that Washington was watching to ensure Israel's actions on the ground show it does not have a "policy of starvation" in the north.
Reuters
