Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,341

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,341
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,341

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 43,341 people have been killed in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 27 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,105 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Death Toll

Hamas

Health Ministry

LBCI Next
Israeli National Insurance says death toll from Operation Al-Aqsa Flood reaches 1,802
Israeli army estimates six-month timeline to dismantle Hamas infrastructure in North Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02

Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,259

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31

War death toll in Gaza at 43,204 since start of war: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,163

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:19

Israeli attacks kill at least 31 people in Gaza, medics state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza, officials say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Israeli National Insurance says death toll from Operation Al-Aqsa Flood reaches 1,802

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:20

Israeli army estimates six-month timeline to dismantle Hamas infrastructure in North Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Israeli army claims: 130 Hezbollah rocket launchers hit, mobile launchers seized

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry in Houla, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30

Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:37

Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:04

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More