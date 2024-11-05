US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza

2024-11-04 | 22:09
US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza
US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza

The U.S. State Department stated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, urging him to take additional steps to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza significantly.

Following the call, the State Department said, “The Secretary reviewed the steps Israel has taken so far and urged further actions to significantly increase and sustain humanitarian aid—including food, medicine, and other essential supplies—for civilians across Gaza.”

Reuters
