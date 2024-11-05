Israeli airstrikes kill at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-05 | 04:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 30 Palestinians since Monday night, Palestinian media and medics said on Tuesday, as the Israeli army tightened its siege on northern areas of the enclave.

An airstrike damaged two houses in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, where the army has carried out new operations since Oct. 5, and killed at least 20 people late on Monday, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA and Hamas media said.

The Gaza health ministry did not immediately confirm the toll. Four other people were killed in the central Gazan town of Al-Zawayda around midnight on Monday, medics said.

Palestinian health officials said six people had also been killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah in the central area of the narrow enclave.

The Israeli military said, without giving details, that its forces had "eliminated terrorists" in the central Gaza Strip and Jabalia area. Israeli troops had also located weapons and explosives over the past day in the southern Rafah area, where "terrorist infrastructure sites" had been eliminated, it said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Attacks

Palestine

Death Toll

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Over 100 patients to be evacuated from Gaza, WHO says
Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29

Deadly attacks: Intense Israeli airstrikes devastate Baalbek-Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

South Lebanon sees intensified airstrikes as Israel continues attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

Over 100 patients to be evacuated from Gaza, WHO says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:51

Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:09

US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Avichay Adraee calls on South Lebanon residents to avoid traveling south and returning to homes or olive fields

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

MEA releases flight schedules for Nov. 4-10

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More