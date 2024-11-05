Sacked Israeli defense minister says Gaza hostages must be brought home while 'still alive'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-05 | 16:26
High views
Sacked Israeli defense minister says Gaza hostages must be brought home while 'still alive'
Sacked Israeli defense minister says Gaza hostages must be brought home while 'still alive'

Sacked Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday called on the government to bring home the hostages in Gaza while they were "still alive" and insisted that all Israelis of draft age must serve in the military.

"Our commitment to bringing back the hostages —- we must do this quickly, while they are still alive," Gallant said in a televised statement. 

He added that "everyone must serve in the military," referring to members of the ultra-Orthodox community who were historically exempted from mandatory service until a Supreme Court decision in June.

AFP

