Israeli FM says Palestinian state creation not 'realistic'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli FM says Palestinian state creation not &#39;realistic&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli FM says Palestinian state creation not 'realistic'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters in Jerusalem Monday that the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state was not "realistic."

"I don't think this position is realistic today, and we must be realistic," the newly appointed minister said in response to a question over the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for normalization with Arab countries, adding that a Palestinian state would be "a Hamas state."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

State

Diplomat

LBCI Next
France says new EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon
Iran says Trump must 'stop continued genocide' in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09

Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-09

Israeli 'aggression' injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

UNIFIL accuses Israel's army of 'deliberate attacks' on peacekeeper positions - Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-08

Hezbollah states fired missiles at central Israel air base

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:48

France says new EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Iran says Trump must 'stop continued genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:48

20% drop in reserve soldiers appearing for duty in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:37

Israeli army says expanded humanitarian zone in Gaza, continues military operations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport halts flights after rocket impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hamie tells LBCI: Repairs underway on Akkar bridge targeted by Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Heavy rain causes water accumulation on airport road near Khalde (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More