France says new EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11 | 08:48
High views
France says new EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon

France's foreign minister said Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting violent Israeli settlers could happen soon.

"We were instrumental in setting up the (EU) sanctions regime that was already activated two times, and that might be activated a third time soon," Jean-Noel Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum.

"We believe that those violent settlers and these intensive settlement activities are illegal, that it should stop in the interest of Israel and its security."


Reuters
