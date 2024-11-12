US states Israel 'not found in violation' of law on Gaza aid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12 | 14:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US states Israel &#39;not found in violation&#39; of law on Gaza aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US states Israel 'not found in violation' of law on Gaza aid

The United States said Tuesday that Israel was not in violation of U.S. law on allowing assistance into Gaza but called for further progress, a month after Washington threatened to withhold military support.

On the eve of a deadline set by a letter to make progress within 30 days, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said of Israel, "We have not made an assessment that they are in violation of U.S. law."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Israel

Gaza

Washington

LBCI Next
Israeli strike hits Deir al-Balah refugee camp in Gaza, targeting civilians including children: Al Jazeera
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-16

Pentagon chief speaks to Israel's Gallant after Washington letter on Gaza situation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:02

Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'

LBCI
World News
13:12

Blinken calls on Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:56

Israel fails to meet US aid demands to ease Gaza catastrophe: Aid groups

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:02

Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Israel's multi-front war: New Israeli defense minister's statements cast doubt on Lebanon peace efforts

LBCI
World News
13:12

Blinken calls on Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:16

War death toll at 43,665 in Gaza: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Hezbollah reports over 1,000 rocket strikes, 100+ Israeli deaths: Statement details operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-10

Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:41

Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Massive destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs following wave of Israeli strikes (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More