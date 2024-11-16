Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll reaches 43,799

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-16 | 05:28
High views
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll reaches 43,799

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 43,799 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,601 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


