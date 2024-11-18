German FM says no justification for delay in humanitarian aid reaching Gaza

On Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that there is no justification for the delay in humanitarian aid reaching Gaza.



She also added that preparations are underway to impose new sanctions on Iran.



In Brussels, before a European Union Foreign Ministers' meeting, Baerbock mentioned that the United States had made an important decision regarding support for Ukraine's air defense.



This comes after officials stated that the Biden administration had allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to target deep inside Russia.



Reuters