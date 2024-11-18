German FM says no justification for delay in humanitarian aid reaching Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18 | 04:30
High views
German FM says no justification for delay in humanitarian aid reaching Gaza
0min
German FM says no justification for delay in humanitarian aid reaching Gaza

On Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that there is no justification for the delay in humanitarian aid reaching Gaza. 

She also added that preparations are underway to impose new sanctions on Iran.

In Brussels, before a European Union Foreign Ministers' meeting, Baerbock mentioned that the United States had made an important decision regarding support for Ukraine's air defense. 

This comes after officials stated that the Biden administration had allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to target deep inside Russia.

Reuters
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,922
Israeli army demolishes residential buildings in Gaza's Zeitoun neighborhood, Al Jazeera reports
