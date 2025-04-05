Army Commander meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus

05-04-2025 | 06:09
Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal received U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus at his office in Yarzeh, accompanied by an American delegation and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson.

The meeting focused on the general situation in Lebanon and broader regional developments.

