Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,922

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18 | 06:20
0min
The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 43,922 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 76 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,898 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Death Toll

