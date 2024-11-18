News
Netanyahu increases reward for hostage surrender to 5 million shekels: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu increases reward for hostage surrender to 5 million shekels: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an increase in the reward for handing over hostages, raising the amount from 1 million to 5 million shekels, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority.
The decision is seen as part of 'efforts' to expedite the return of hostages held in Gaza.
