Candidate registration closes for municipal and mukhtar elections in Tyre district

Lebanon News
08-05-2025 | 09:45
High views
Candidate registration closes for municipal and mukhtar elections in Tyre district
Candidate registration closes for municipal and mukhtar elections in Tyre district

Candidate registration for municipal and mukhtar elections in the Tyre district has officially closed.

The final tally shows a total of 449 candidates running for municipal council seats and 249 candidates running for mukhtar positions. 

Additionally, five individuals have registered as candidates for member mukhtar roles in the district.

