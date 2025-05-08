News
Candidate registration closes for municipal and mukhtar elections in Tyre district
Lebanon News
08-05-2025 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Candidate registration closes for municipal and mukhtar elections in Tyre district
Candidate registration for municipal and mukhtar elections in the Tyre district has officially closed.
The final tally shows a total of 449 candidates running for municipal council seats and 249 candidates running for mukhtar positions.
Additionally, five individuals have registered as candidates for member mukhtar roles in the district.
Lebanon News
Candidate
Registration
Municipal
Mukhtar
Elections
Tyre
District
Next
President Aoun urges Central Bank to restore trust and protect Lebanon’s economy
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
Previous
