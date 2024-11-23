News
Colombian President to Al Jazeera: If Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia, we will arrest them
World News
2024-11-23 | 04:04
Colombian President to Al Jazeera: If Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia, we will arrest them
Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated to Al Jazeera that Israel's "genocidal war" in Gaza aims to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.
He added that his country "respects the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and if Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia, we will arrest them."
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Colombia
Palestine
ICC
Netanyahu
