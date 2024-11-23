Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel

2024-11-23 | 10:20
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
0min
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel

A spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing said on Saturday that a female Israeli hostage had been killed in an area of northern Gaza that had been struck by Israeli forces.

Reuters
 
