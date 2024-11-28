News
Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28 | 07:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has "no justification" for issuing arrest warrants against two Israeli leaders during a joint press conference with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.
Sa'ar told Reuters that Israel has appealed the decision, calling it a dangerous precedent.
He emphasized that Israel will end the war in Gaza once it "achieves its objectives," which include securing the release of hostages held by Hamas and ensuring the movement does not control the Gaza Strip.
Sa'ar also stated that Israel does not intend to control civilian life in Gaza, and he believes peace is "inevitable," but it cannot be based on "illusions."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Foreign Minister
ICC
Gaza
War
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,330: Health ministry
Germany, France, UK urge Israel to extend banking correspondence services with Palestinian banks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu aims to promote partial hostage deal in Gaza without ending war: Senior Israeli official to Walla
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel appeals against ICC warrant for Netanyahu: PM office
Middle East News
Israel's Netanyahu to appeal ICC arrest warrant decision: Axios
Middle East News
Israeli Army Radio: Gallant to travel to Washington for security meetings despite ICC arrest warrant
Israel-Gaza War Updates
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,330: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany, France, UK urge Israel to extend banking correspondence services with Palestinian banks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
34 hospitals out of service in Gaza Strip, government media office director tells Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli army demolishes residential buildings in Rafah, strikes displacement shelter in Khan Younis: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Middle East News
Israeli building hit in Kiryat Ata as rockets fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egypt
Lebanon News
Israel says hit about 75 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
Lebanon News
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
Lebanon News
Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
Lebanon News
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
