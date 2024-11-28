Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28 | 07:56
High views
Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once &#39;objectives are achieved&#39;
Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has "no justification" for issuing arrest warrants against two Israeli leaders during a joint press conference with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

Sa'ar told Reuters that Israel has appealed the decision, calling it a dangerous precedent.

He emphasized that Israel will end the war in Gaza once it "achieves its objectives," which include securing the release of hostages held by Hamas and ensuring the movement does not control the Gaza Strip.

Sa'ar also stated that Israel does not intend to control civilian life in Gaza, and he believes peace is "inevitable," but it cannot be based on "illusions."

