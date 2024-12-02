Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02 | 02:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio

According to Israeli Radio, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has reportedly called for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, the eradication of Hamas, and the establishment of settlements in the area.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Finance Minister

Occupation

Gaza

Hamas

LBCI Next
UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'
Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Speaker Berri calls on committee overseeing ceasefire implementation to act on halting Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

FM Bou Habib meets Saudi counterpart in Cairo, expresses gratitude for Kingdom's aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466

LBCI
World News
06:55

Qatar's Emir to meet King Charles, PM Starmer on state visit to Britain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:44

Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Four Israeli artillery shells hit Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-13

US State Department considers sanctioning Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Civil Defense urges caution amid ceasefire announcement: Safety guidelines for returning citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12

Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Former Shin Bet Chief says Netanyahu government's instructions to military 'unethical,' could lead to international criminal prosecution

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More