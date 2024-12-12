UN General Assembly adopts resolution on 'unconditional' Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12 | 00:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on &#39;unconditional&#39; Gaza ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on 'unconditional' Gaza ceasefire

The U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, a symbolic gesture rejected by the United States and Israel.

The resolution -- adopted by a vote of 158-9, with 13 abstentions -- urges "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire," and "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" -- wording similar to a text vetoed by Washington in the Security Council last month.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

General Assembly

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:49

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04

US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27

Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2024-11-26

Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:45

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 35 Palestinians, news agency reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:49

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:13

Israel's defense minister sees 'chance' for Gaza hostage deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents to stay away until further notice

LBCI
World News
2024-12-11

Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:08

Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More