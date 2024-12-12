News
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
High views
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
Israeli officials confirmed to Axios that Israel gave Hamas last week an updated proposal for a deal to release some of the remaining hostages held by the movement and begin a ceasefire in Gaza.
According to the news website, the updated framework is not different from the proposal negotiated back in August.
Citing officials, Axios further noted that "Hamas has shown more willingness to be flexible and begin implementing even a partial deal."
Next
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 35 Palestinians, news agency reports
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on 'unconditional' Gaza ceasefire
Previous
