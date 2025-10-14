Israeli family forum says body of hostage Yossi Sharabi among those returned

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli family forum says body of hostage Yossi Sharabi among those returned
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli family forum says body of hostage Yossi Sharabi among those returned

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages said that one of the four bodies returned by Hamas was that of Yossi Sharabi, who was abducted during the group's October 2023 attack on Israel.

"The Hostages and Missing Families Forum embraces the family of Yossi Sharabi at this difficult time, following the return of their beloved... to Israel yesterday for a proper burial," the forum said in a statement.

The Israeli military said it had identified the bodies of Guy Iluz, an Israeli national, and Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese agriculture student. The name of the fourth hostage has yet to be released.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

family

forum

hostage

Yossi

Sharabi

among

those

returned

LBCI Next
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild
Trump leaves Egypt after Gaza summit: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israeli Finance Minister: Hamas must be destroyed after hostages are returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-11

Civil defense says more than 500,000 returned to Gaza City since ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:34

Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More