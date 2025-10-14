Israeli family forum says body of hostage Yossi Sharabi among those returned

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages said that one of the four bodies returned by Hamas was that of Yossi Sharabi, who was abducted during the group's October 2023 attack on Israel.



"The Hostages and Missing Families Forum embraces the family of Yossi Sharabi at this difficult time, following the return of their beloved... to Israel yesterday for a proper burial," the forum said in a statement.



The Israeli military said it had identified the bodies of Guy Iluz, an Israeli national, and Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese agriculture student. The name of the fourth hostage has yet to be released.



AFP