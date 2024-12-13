Israeli army says 50 Palestinians arrested in West Bank, weapons and funds seized

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-13 | 02:47
High views
Israeli army says 50 Palestinians arrested in West Bank, weapons and funds seized
Israeli army says 50 Palestinians arrested in West Bank, weapons and funds seized

The Israeli army reported on Friday that it arrested approximately 50 Palestinians in the West Bank during the past week. 

In addition to the arrests, the army stated that ''it destroyed locally made explosives and confiscated weapons and funds linked to 'terrorism' financing in the region.'' 
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

West Bank

Palestinians

Arrest

Funds

Weapons

