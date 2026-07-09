Several explosions heard in Bushehr province: Iran media

Several explosions were heard on Thursday in Iran's Bushehr province, home to Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant, the Fars news agency reported, hours after the United States launched strikes on the Islamic republic.



Residents of Choghadak, around 20 kilometers from the plant, reported hearing the blasts, but "official news about the exact location of the explosions has not yet been released," Fars said. Strikes have previously landed near the power station during the Middle East war.





AFP