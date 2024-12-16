Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16 | 13:15
High views
Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages
Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages

Israeli negotiators have "not been this close to an agreement" for the release of hostages in Gaza since the November 2023 truce in the war between Israel and Hamas, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.

"We have not been this close to an agreement on the hostages since the previous deal," Katz told members of the Israeli parliament's foreign affairs committee, according to his spokesman.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Hamas

Israel Katz

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
