US sees 'cautious optimism' on reaching Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17 | 14:28
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
The United States said Tuesday it felt "cautious optimism" on the prospects of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, although it acknowledged that similar hopes were dashed before.

"I think cautious optimism is a fair way to characterize it, though very much tempered by realism," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Gaza

Ceasefire

Intensive Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza: Al-Qahera News
Israel's defense minister says Israel will have freedom of action in Gaza after defeating Hamas
