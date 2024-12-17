News
US sees 'cautious optimism' on reaching Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17 | 14:28
US sees 'cautious optimism' on reaching Gaza ceasefire
The United States said Tuesday it felt "cautious optimism" on the prospects of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, although it acknowledged that similar hopes were dashed before.
"I think cautious optimism is a fair way to characterize it, though very much tempered by realism," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Gaza
Ceasefire
