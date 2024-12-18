Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18 | 06:05
High views
Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people
Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

The United States, joined by Arab mediators, sought on Wednesday to agree with Israel and Hamas to halt the 14-month-old war in the Gaza Strip, where medics said Israeli strikes killed at least 20 Palestinians overnight.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian official near the negotiations said that mediators had narrowed gaps in most of the agreement's clauses. He said Israel had introduced conditions that Hamas rejected but would not elaborate.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

