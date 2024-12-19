Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

According to Israeli media cited by Al Jazeera, members of the Knesset organized a tour near the Gaza Strip on Thursday aimed at bolstering efforts to support settlement expansion in the region.  

The move comes as Israeli settlers crossed into Lebanese territory the previous day and set up tents before being removed by the Israeli army. 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Lawmakers

Tour

Gaza

Settlement

Expansion

Al Jazeera

LBCI Next
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15

Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04

Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18

Israeli army demolishes residential buildings in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-13

Israeli airstrikes target homes and farmland in Gaza's Bureij Camp: Al Jazeera

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri calls for swift election of Lebanese president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides

LBCI
Middle East News
13:32

Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More