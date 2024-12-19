News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19 | 06:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
According to Israeli media cited by Al Jazeera, members of the Knesset organized a tour near the Gaza Strip on Thursday aimed at bolstering efforts to support settlement expansion in the region.
The move comes as Israeli settlers crossed into Lebanese territory the previous day and set up tents before being removed by the Israeli army.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Lawmakers
Tour
Gaza
Settlement
Expansion
Al Jazeera
Next
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18
Israeli army demolishes residential buildings in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18
Israeli army demolishes residential buildings in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood, Al Jazeera reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-13
Israeli airstrikes target homes and farmland in Gaza's Bureij Camp: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-13
Israeli airstrikes target homes and farmland in Gaza's Bureij Camp: Al Jazeera
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran
0
Lebanon News
05:59
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri calls for swift election of Lebanese president
Lebanon News
05:59
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri calls for swift election of Lebanese president
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
2
Lebanon News
14:51
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
Lebanon News
14:51
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
3
Lebanon News
10:37
Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says
Lebanon News
10:37
Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says
4
Lebanon News
10:48
US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement
Lebanon News
10:48
US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement
5
Lebanon News
12:06
Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire
Lebanon News
12:06
Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire
6
Lebanon News
12:19
Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
12:19
Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides
8
Middle East News
13:32
Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town
Middle East News
13:32
Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More