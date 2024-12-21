Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'

2024-12-21 | 10:17
Hamas and two other Palestinian militant groups said on Saturday that a Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel is "closer than ever," provided Israel does not impose new conditions.

"The possibility of reaching an agreement (for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal) is closer than ever, provided the enemy stops imposing new conditions," Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a rare joint statement issued after talks in Cairo on Friday.

AFP
 
Pope Francis slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
