Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-21 | 10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Hamas and two other Palestinian militant groups said on Saturday that a Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel is "closer than ever," provided Israel does not impose new conditions.
"The possibility of reaching an agreement (for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal) is closer than ever, provided the enemy stops imposing new conditions," Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a rare joint statement issued after talks in Cairo on Friday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Palestine
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
