Israel accuses Hamas of creating 'new obstacles' to hostage deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-25 | 08:53
Israel accuses Hamas of creating 'new obstacles' to hostage deal
Israel refuted Hamas' allegations that it was delaying a hostage release and ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, saying it was the Palestinian militant group that was creating "new obstacles" to an agreement.
"Hamas is once again lying, reneging on understandings already reached, and continuing to create new obstacles in the negotiations," said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Hostage
Deal
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Pope denounces 'extremely grave' situation in Gaza, seeks release of hostages
Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza
Previous
