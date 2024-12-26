Israeli Security Minister enters Al-Aqsa mosque compound 'in prayer' for Gaza hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-26 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Security Minister enters Al-Aqsa mosque compound &#39;in prayer&#39; for Gaza hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli Security Minister enters Al-Aqsa mosque compound 'in prayer' for Gaza hostages

Israel's ultranationalist security minister ascended to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Thursday for what he said was a "prayer" for hostages in Gaza, freshly challenging rules over one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

 

Israel's official position accepts decades-old rules restricting non-Muslim prayer at the compound, Islam's third holiest site and known as Temple Mount to Jews, who revere it as the site of two ancient temples.

 

Under a delicate decades-old "status quo" arrangement with Muslim authorities, the Al-Aqsa compound is administered by a Jordanian religious foundation and, under rules dating back decades, Jews can visit but may not pray there.

 

In a post on X, hardline Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: "I ascended today to our holy place, in prayer for the welfare of our soldiers, to swiftly return all the hostages and total victory with God's help."

 

The post included a picture of Ben-Gvir walking in the compound on an elevated plaza in Jerusalem's walled Old City, but no images or video of him praying.

 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office immediately released a statement restating the official Israeli position.

 

Reuters

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Security Minister

Al Aqsa Mosque

Hostages

Gaza

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says 38 killed in 24 hours
Israeli president urges leadership to secure Gaza hostage deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17

Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16

Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35

Israeli forces accused of executing civilians near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:53

Israeli army releases hundreds detained in northern Gaza: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58

Health officials say Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee

LBCI
World News
07:07

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala arrested in Iran, Italy reports

LBCI
World News
04:44

China, Iran FMs agree Mideast ‘not a battleground for big powers’

LBCI
World News
06:26

Ukraine says it struck drone depot in Russia's Oryol region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon's General Security investigates wife and daughter of Duraid Rifaat al-Assad over forged passports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Hezbollah MP Fadlallah accuses Israel of exploiting ceasefire to target front-line villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Israeli forces demolish homes in Naqoura, artillery targets Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Sirens sound at UNIFIL centers in Naqoura and Ras Naqoura: Lebanon's state media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More