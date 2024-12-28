Israeli army says intercepts two "projectiles" fired from north Gaza

The Israeli military said it intercepted two projectiles fired from northern Gaza toward Israel on Saturday, as the army continued its sweeping offensive in the north of the Palestinian territory.



"Following the sirens that sounded at 16:14 (14:14 GMT) in the areas of Jerusalem, Negev, and HaShfela, two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from northern Gaza were intercepted by the IAF (air force), the military said in a statement.





AFP