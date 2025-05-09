News
US Ambassador says Israel will not take part in distributing Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-05-2025 | 05:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Ambassador says Israel will not take part in distributing Gaza aid
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Friday that Israel will not be involved in distributing aid to Gaza but will play a role in ensuring security.
Israel has imposed a blockade on the Strip since March.
Speaking at a press conference, Huckabee stressed that the delivery of aid is not contingent on reaching a ceasefire.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Israel
Aid
Distribution
Gaza
