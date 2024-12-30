WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30 | 04:13
High views
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike

The head of the World Health Organization on Monday called for an end to attacks on hospitals in Gaza after Israel struck one and raided another in the past few days.

"Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds, and the health system is under severe threat," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.

"We repeat: stop attacks on hospitals. People in Gaza need access to health care. Humanitarians need access to provide health aid. Ceasefire!" he added.

The Israeli military said Hamas militants were the targets of a strike on Gaza City's Al Wafa hospital on Sunday, which the Palestinian civil defense said killed seven people.

Reuters
