News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike
The head of the World Health Organization on Monday called for an end to attacks on hospitals in Gaza after Israel struck one and raided another in the past few days.
"Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds, and the health system is under severe threat," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.
"We repeat: stop attacks on hospitals. People in Gaza need access to health care. Humanitarians need access to provide health aid. Ceasefire!" he added.
The Israeli military said Hamas militants were the targets of a strike on Gaza City's Al Wafa hospital on Sunday, which the Palestinian civil defense said killed seven people.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
WHO
Chief
Hospital
Attacks
Gaza
Strike
Next
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
WHO chief describes ordeal during Israeli strike on Yemen airport
Middle East News
2024-12-28
WHO chief describes ordeal during Israeli strike on Yemen airport
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06
Gaza civil defense says 29 dead after Israeli strikes near northern hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06
Gaza civil defense says 29 dead after Israeli strikes near northern hospital
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06
WHO says no indication of warning before bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06
WHO says no indication of warning before bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-29
France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency
Middle East News
2024-12-29
France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-24
Five convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
World News
2024-12-24
Five convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
0
Lebanon News
04:39
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
Lebanon News
04:39
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Amos Hochstein tells Al Jazeera: Ceasefire must be permanent, US will support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Amos Hochstein tells Al Jazeera: Ceasefire must be permanent, US will support Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
3
Lebanon News
00:41
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:41
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
5
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon
6
Middle East News
08:06
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
Middle East News
08:06
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
7
Middle East News
04:04
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
Middle East News
04:04
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
8
Lebanon News
11:43
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
Lebanon News
11:43
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More