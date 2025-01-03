Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 68 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including at a tent camp where the head of the enclave's police force, his deputy, and nine displaced people died, Gaza authorities said.

Israel said the deputy was the head of Hamas' security forces in southern Gaza.

The attack occurred in the Al-Mawasi district, which was designated as a humanitarian zone for civilians earlier in the 14-month-old war between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

The director general of Gaza's police department, Mahmoud Salah, and his aide, Hussam Shahwan, who were checking on residents of the camp, were killed in the strike, according to the Gaza interior ministry.

"By committing the crime of assassinating the director general of police in the Gaza Strip, the occupation is insisting on spreading chaos in the (enclave) and deepening the human suffering of citizens," it added in a statement.

The Israeli military said it had conducted an intelligence-based strike in Al-Mawasi, just west of the city of Khan Younis, and eliminated Shahwan, saying he led Hamas forces in south Gaza. It made no mention of Salah's death.

"As the year begins, we got ... another reminder that there is no humanitarian zone let alone a safe zone" in Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said in a post on X.

"Everyday without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy."

Thursday’s death toll was among the highest in recent weeks.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Strikes

Gaza

Hamas

Police

LBCI Next
Israel's military says two projectiles fired from northern Gaza
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01

Israel warns it will step up Gaza strikes if Hamas keeps up rocket fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-25

Hamas says 'new' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Israel's military says two projectiles fired from northern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:53

Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02

Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02

Israeli strike on Interior Ministry in Khan Younis kills six

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Turkey FM says millions of displaced Syrians 'can return' home

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-19

In the details, clashes intensify as Israel seeks to consolidate positions in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-08-30

Venezuela reports 'total or partial' power failure in all states

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More