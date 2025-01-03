News
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 68 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including at a tent camp where the head of the enclave's police force, his deputy, and nine displaced people died, Gaza authorities said.
Israel said the deputy was the head of Hamas' security forces in southern Gaza.
The attack occurred in the Al-Mawasi district, which was designated as a humanitarian zone for civilians earlier in the 14-month-old war between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.
The director general of Gaza's police department, Mahmoud Salah, and his aide, Hussam Shahwan, who were checking on residents of the camp, were killed in the strike, according to the Gaza interior ministry.
"By committing the crime of assassinating the director general of police in the Gaza Strip, the occupation is insisting on spreading chaos in the (enclave) and deepening the human suffering of citizens," it added in a statement.
The Israeli military said it had conducted an intelligence-based strike in Al-Mawasi, just west of the city of Khan Younis, and eliminated Shahwan, saying he led Hamas forces in south Gaza. It made no mention of Salah's death.
"As the year begins, we got ... another reminder that there is no humanitarian zone let alone a safe zone" in Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said in a post on X.
"Everyday without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy."
Thursday’s death toll was among the highest in recent weeks.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Strikes
Gaza
Hamas
Police
