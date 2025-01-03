Gaza health ministry says 77 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03 | 10:24
Gaza health ministry says 77 killed in 24 hours
Gaza health ministry says 77 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that 77 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,658.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,583 people had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas. 

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

Health Ministry

