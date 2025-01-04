News
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-04 | 10:04
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
An Israeli military strike killed 12 people in a house in Gaza City early on Saturday, bringing the death toll from strikes across Gaza to 65 over the last day, Palestinian medics said, as mediators launched a new ceasefire push in Qatar.
Residents and medics said at least 14 people had been in the house of the Al-Ghoula family when the strike took place in the early hours, destroying the building.
People scoured the rubble for possible survivors trapped under the debris and medics said several children were among those killed. A few flames and trails of smoke continued to rise from burning furniture in the ruins hours after the attack.
"At about 2 a.m. we were woken up by the sound of a huge explosion," said Ahmed Ayyan, a neighbour of the Al-Ghoula family, adding that 14 or 15 people had been staying in the house.
"Most of them are women and children, they are all civilians, there is no one there who shot missiles, or is from the resistance," Ayyan told Reuters.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the incident.
Reuters
