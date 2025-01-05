Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage

The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Saturday of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza since its October 2023 attack.In the undated, three-and-a-half-minute video recording that AFP has not been able to verify, 19-year-old soldier Liri Albag called in Hebrew for the Israeli government to secure her release.The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group for relatives of those abducted, said Albag's family had not authorized the publication of the video."We appeal to the prime minister, world leaders and all decision-makers: it's time to take decisions as if it were your own children there," the family said in a statement.Albag was 18 when she was captured by Palestinian militants at the Nahal Oz base on the Gaza border along with six other women conscripts, five of whom remain in captivity.AFP