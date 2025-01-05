News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05 | 01:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage
The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Saturday of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza since its October 2023 attack.
In the undated, three-and-a-half-minute video recording that AFP has not been able to verify, 19-year-old soldier Liri Albag called in Hebrew for the Israeli government to secure her release.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group for relatives of those abducted, said Albag's family had not authorized the publication of the video.
"We appeal to the prime minister, world leaders and all decision-makers: it's time to take decisions as if it were your own children there," the family said in a statement.
Albag was 18 when she was captured by Palestinian militants at the Nahal Oz base on the Gaza border along with six other women conscripts, five of whom remain in captivity.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Al-Qassam Brigades
Israel
Hostage
Gaza
Next
Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17
Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17
Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Fatah party says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Fatah party says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-04
Gaza Health Ministry says 59 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-04
Gaza Health Ministry says 59 killed in 24 hours
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
0
World News
2024-12-31
US imposes sanctions on entities in Iran, Russia over election interference
World News
2024-12-31
US imposes sanctions on entities in Iran, Russia over election interference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Rescue teams recover eight bodies killed by Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Rescue teams recover eight bodies killed by Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
2
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
3
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
4
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade
5
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More