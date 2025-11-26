Senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader on international affairs: Iran will continue to support Hezbollah

Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 08:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Senior adviser to Iran&#39;s Supreme Leader on international affairs: Iran will continue to support Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader on international affairs: Iran will continue to support Hezbollah

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, said Israel’s breach of the ceasefire in Lebanon demonstrates “what disarming Hezbollah would mean for Lebanon.”

In comments to Tasnim News Agency, Velayati stressed that Iran has supported and will continue to support Hezbollah and the wider “resistance front.” He accused Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the cease-fire agreement.

He said the killing of Hayssam Tabatabai was carried out through a violation of Lebanese sovereignty. He argued that Israel is attempting to achieve its “illegitimate objectives” by targeting Hezbollah leaders and spreading fear inside Lebanon.

Despite these actions, Velayati said Lebanon has shown it can withstand such attacks.

Lebanon News

Adviser

Iran

Supreme Leader

Support

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

E3 to 'continue to pursue diplomatic channels' on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-03

Iran's Supreme Leader says cooperation with US not possible while it backs Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-24

Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-24

Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
World News
10:24

Kremlin calls ongoing Ukraine war talks 'serious'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More