Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, said Israel’s breach of the ceasefire in Lebanon demonstrates “what disarming Hezbollah would mean for Lebanon.”



In comments to Tasnim News Agency, Velayati stressed that Iran has supported and will continue to support Hezbollah and the wider “resistance front.” He accused Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the cease-fire agreement.



He said the killing of Hayssam Tabatabai was carried out through a violation of Lebanese sovereignty. He argued that Israel is attempting to achieve its “illegitimate objectives” by targeting Hezbollah leaders and spreading fear inside Lebanon.



Despite these actions, Velayati said Lebanon has shown it can withstand such attacks.