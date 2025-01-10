Body of Israeli hostage identified, two days after father's, army says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-10 | 02:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Body of Israeli hostage identified, two days after father&#39;s, army says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Body of Israeli hostage identified, two days after father's, army says

The body of an Israeli hostage held captive by militants in Gaza since the October 7 attack has been identified after his remains were recovered, the military said on Friday.

Following a forensic examination, the Israeli military said it notified the family of Hamza al-Zayadna that he "was killed in Hamas captivity" after on Wednesday announcing that the body of his father, Youssef, had been recovered and brought back to Israel.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostage

Gaza

Army

Biden says real progress made on Gaza agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18

Israeli army denies reports of hostage rescues in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08

Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02

Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-29

Israel's army reports several projectiles fired from north Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35

Biden says real progress made on Gaza agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09

Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09

US, Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09

Ramping up criticism of Israel, Pope calls situation in Gaza 'shameful'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-08

US working to prevent Turkey offensive in Syria: Blinken says

LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

Biden arrives in Angola for his first visit to Africa as president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More