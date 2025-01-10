News
Body of Israeli hostage identified, two days after father's, army says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-10 | 02:55
Body of Israeli hostage identified, two days after father's, army says
The body of an Israeli hostage held captive by militants in Gaza since the October 7 attack has been identified after his remains were recovered, the military said on Friday.
Following a forensic examination, the Israeli military said it notified the family of Hamza al-Zayadna that he "was killed in Hamas captivity" after on Wednesday announcing that the body of his father, Youssef, had been recovered and brought back to Israel.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hostage
Gaza
Army
Biden says real progress made on Gaza agreement
Previous
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
2
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
3
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
4
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
5
Lebanon News
11:53
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
Lebanon News
11:53
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
