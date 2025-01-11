Trump's Mideast envoy set to meet Netanyahu on Saturday, Israeli official says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-11 | 10:21
High views
Trump's Mideast envoy set to meet Netanyahu on Saturday, Israeli official says
0min
Trump's Mideast envoy set to meet Netanyahu on Saturday, Israeli official says

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, an Israeli official said, amid efforts to secure a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza.

A second Israeli official said some progress had been made in the indirect talks between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, to reach a deal in Gaza.

The mediators are making new efforts to reach a deal to halt the fighting in the enclave and free the remaining Israeli hostages held there before Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

On Saturday, the Palestinian civil emergency service said eight people were killed, including two women and two children, in an Israeli airstrike on a former school sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Reuters
 
Gaza health ministry says 32 killed in 48 hours
Israel's military confirms hostage killed alongside father in Gaza
